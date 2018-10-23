‘Mayans M.C.’ Star JD Pardo Weighs in on ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Comparisons

Mayans M.C. has constantly been compared to Sons of Anarchy because its predecessor earned critical praise and built a dedicated fan base over seven seasons. Now, Mayans M.C. star JD Pardo is excited to craft his own legacy.

On Twitter Monday, Pardo had some back-and-forth with fans who were comparing his new show to Sons of Anarchy. One person said he would be watching a different show if he did not like Mayans.

“This is all good! SOA had 7 Seasons. It’s one of the greatest shows ever written and those actors are amazing,” Pardo replied. “We aren’t even finished with our first season. I respect your opinion. Got nothing but love for you bro! Thanks for watching!”

Another person praised Mayans, writing, “Hey JD, I love the show. It’s a fresh new look at the other side of the MC world so I get it. I see the fan base getting stronger by the week, it’s just taking some people a little longer to look past the SOA legacy.”

In response, Pardo said “SOA earned that legacy,” adding, “I look forward to doing the work and hopefully earning some legacy of our own!”

In Mayans M.C., Pardo stars as Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, who started the series as a prospect after he was released from prison. The series picks up a few years after the events of Sons of Anarchy, so EZ is not likely to meet the now-deceased Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam). However, this did not stop one fan from asking Pardo what Jax would tell EZ if they met.

“As a prospect right now, Jax would probably tell me to do something. I’d laugh and look over [Emilio Rivera] and he would probably tell me to do what Jax said. The prospect life,” Pardo replied.

Mayans fans have already fallen in love with the show, which was renewed for a second season after just four episodes aired.

“I have no doubt you will have a legacy with this show! I’m going to be watching until the very last episode! Keep doing what you’re doing. From someone in the real MC world, you definitely have my stamp of approval homie,” one fan told Pardo.

“You all are doing great,” another wrote. “I think that the Mayans should be able to shine in spot light an not be compared to anything but what The Mayans are doing. Don’t get me wrong I lived SOA an now it is your alls turn to ride.”

The next new episode of Mayans M.C. airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET. The episode is titled “Rata/Ch’o.”

