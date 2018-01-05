‘Mayans MC’: How Many Episodes Will Be in the First Season

Sons of Anarchy fans have been on the edge of their seats waiting for the new Mayans MC spin-off, and we now know just how many episodes the shows first season will be.

According to a news release from FX, Mayans MC will consist of a “10-Episode First Season,” and will be overseen by Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Co-president of FX’s Original Programming, Nick Grad, commented on the new development, saying, “Kurt Sutter is a master storyteller and Mayans MC has the raw energy and intensity that are hallmarks of his signature style.”

“Thanks to Kurt, co-creator Elgin James and this amazing cast, Mayans MC builds on the legacy of Sons of Anarchy, taking it in a thrilling new direction that we can’t wait for the world to see,” he added.

The new series will reportedly be “set in a post Jax Teller world,” where a fresh-out-of-prison EZ Reyes “is a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the Cali/Mexi border.” EZ is now forced to create a new outlaw identity for himself whereas once he was a “golden boy who had the American Dream within his grasp.”

Last year it was reported that the series pilot had to undergo reshoots, which made many fans nervous, but Sutter set their concerns to rest by tweeting, “This was the process for SOA. Shows Fox/FX’s commitment to series. Allows me and [Elgin James] to improve cast, script, and direction!”

While no specific premiere date has been announce, we do know that Mayans MC will debut on FX sometime in 2018.