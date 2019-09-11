‘Mayans M.C.’ Goes Meta With Latest ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Reference

Mayans M.C.‘s latest tribute to its Sons of Anarchy legacy might have actually been a little dig for fans of the original series. Tuesday’s new episode of the motorcycle club drama spinoff series showed action in Santo Padre and north through the other California towns, with some of the Mayans interacting with not so friendly members of a less known M.C.

Spoilers ahead from Mayans M.C. Season 2, Episode 2: “Xaman-Ek”

The latest episode saw as EZ (JD Pardo) and Angel (Clayton Cardenas) chose to put their differences aside to search for answers about their mother’s death, following the reveal Happy (Sons of Anarchy‘s David Labrava) was the person who killed her. Their journey led them to ride up to Stockton during the episode, telling Bishop (Michael Irby) they were were going to take care of business related to EZ’s parole.

While the Mayans dealt with drama at home, EZ and Angel took the eight-hour ride north as a chance to bond and heal their estranged relationship.

Things took an awkward turn in the midst of their ride, when they stopped for gas and encountered two other bikers, seemingly from a club called “Swole Boys,” who attempted to intimidate them into leaving the station with racist and offensive remarks.

Angel didn’t bat an eye and quickly pulled out his gun to show the M.C. fans who the real boss is. The moment included a sort-of meta reference to fans of the show, which marks the most humorous way the series has addressed its pop culture relevance.

“You guys watch some bulls—t TV show and think a vest and two wheels make yo a club,” Angel rants, calling out the posers.

“I’m guessing Brad and Todd here got all of their totally awesome gym bros filling up their f—ing table,” EZ adds with a laugh. The men end up driving out with their tail between their legs from the Mayans.

Did #MayansFX just go meta… on itself? — Jason Mxyzptlk (@unkiejayjay) September 11, 2019

The bros end up making a quick return later in the episode, bringing the other members of their “club” with them to run EZ and Angel out of town. But gunshots get the police involved and makes them all work together to avoid the cops, leading EZ and Angel safely out of town.

This season seems to continue the trend of Sons of Anarchy easter eggs on the show. EZ and Angel seem to be heading over to Charming — where the original series was set — to find out more about Happy. The episode does end with a local Mayan getting shot and killed, and EZ obviously being the closest one to the action. We’ll have to wait and see how the latest twist slows down their plans.

Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.