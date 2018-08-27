‘Mayans M.C.’ Introduces Frankie Loyal as Hank: ‘Keeps the Peace and Lays Down the Law’



FX introduced Sons of Anarchy fans to another new Mayans M.C. character, Frankie Loyal’s Hank “Tranq” Loza.

The nine-second tease mirrored some of the character motion posters FX has shared on the Mayans M.C. Twitter account. “Keeps the peace and lays down the law,” the caption reads.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Loyal’s Hank character is described as a “peacemaker” for the motorcycle club. He has the position of sergeant at arms.

During the San Diego Comic-Con panel in July, Loyal said he auditioned for a supporting part in Sons of Anarchy, but he missed out. Since he was so interested in working with Sons creator Kurt Sutter though, he auditioned for a role in the spinoff.

“I tried to audition for Sons for a co-star (role), and I didn’t get it. I was super bummed out. There was word there might be a spin-off related to the Mayans,” Loyal explained. “This was just talk, and I was just like ‘I really wanna do this. I want to work for Kurt Sutter. I want to be part of his vision.’”

After hearing about the spinoff, Loyal contacted casting director Wendy O’Brien, even driving a motorcycle to her office with a bottle of wine and flowers.

“I said ‘Hi, I heard you might be casting. You’re looking for some real bad hombres who can ride and act for this potential show,’” Loyal recalled.

O’Brien told him that the rumors “could be true” and asked for his contact information. This eventually lead to an audition.

“I got called in to audition. I just wanted an opportunity to audition. That was intense,” Loyal explained to the SDCC audience. “When I got the phone call that I had actually booked the gig, I kind of had to punch myself the whole day ’cause I really didn’t believe it happened. Super grateful, like a lot of the guys, to be here.”

Loyal’s other credits include an episode of Numb3rs in 2007. He also appeared in the movies A Stand Up Guy, All Ages Night and Remembering Phil. He is also a singer and musician with Rile9Collective.

Mayans M.C. takes place roughly three years after the events of Sons of Anarchy and was created by Sutter and Elgin James. J.D. Pardo stars as the lead character, Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a prospect in the club who recently got out of prison. Edward James Olmos and Jacqueline Obradors play his parents, while Clayton Cardenas plays EZ’s brother, who is already a full patch member of the club.

Other members of the cast include Carla Baratta, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, Joseph Raymond Lucero, Maruce Compte, Danny Pino, Vincent “Rocco” Vargas and Michael Irby.

The series kicks off on FX at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Sept. 4.

Photo credit: FX