‘Mayans M.C.’ Fans Share Wild Theory About Miguel Galindo, EZ and Felipe

Could Mayans M.C.’s Miguel Galindo and EZ Reyes be more than just eskimo brothers? Some fans seem to think the head of the Galindo cartel and the Mayans prospect could share more things in common than Miguel’s wife and EZ’s ex-girlfriend Emily (Sarah Bolger) after the show revealed new details about Felipe Reyes’ past.

Spoilers ahead for Mayans M.C. Season 2 Episode 3: “Camazotz”

Fans have been wondering about the mysteries surrounding Felipe Reyes’ (Edward James Olmos) past ever since he was revealed to have changed his identity from Ignacio Cortina to escape misdeeds he had done before leaving Mexico.

Season 2 has unlocked some mysteries surrounding Felipe, including that Lincoln Potter (Ray McKinnon) is aware of the butcher’s past and that he has a connection to Dita Galindo (Ada Maris), Miguel’s mother.

Dita has had a difficult season as she recovers from injuries sustained when the Galindo’s home was lost in a fire that happened offscreen. The woman has displayed some erratic behavior in recent episodes, and Emily has hinted at not feeling safe around her mother-in-law.

In Episode 2, Dita outsmarted Miguel’s security detail following a doctor’s appointment and curiously found herself at Felipe’s shop, where she referred to him with his original name — despite his insistence she call him Felipe. The pair seemed to be old friends and caught up on how long she had been living in the U.S. Dita admitted the combination of Miguel’s child’s birth and the loss of her husband motivated her to stay out of Mexico.

Felipe then drove Dita back to Miguel’s home and was greeted with an awkward welcome, with Miguel beside himself wondering where his mother had gone. The moment inspired the theory among fans that Miguel might be Felipe’s son — therefore EZ and Angel’s (Clayton Cardenas) brother. That episode ended with the reveal Dita has a photo featuring herself, her husband and Felipe, which she talks to every night.

Tuesday’s new episode continued to fuel the theory after Marcus Alvarez (Emilio Rivera) went to the shop and appeared to threaten Felipe about ever getting back in contact with Dita. The episode also revealed Felipe had kept old love letters Dita had written him in the past, before he looked at his late wife’s ashes and begged her for forgiveness for loving someone else.

The series will likely continue to peel away at the mysteries of Felipe and Dita’s connection in Season 2, though it might take some time get there given the shocking cliffhanger at the end of the episode.

What do you think about Miguel and EZ’s possible family ties? Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.