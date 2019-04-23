‘Mayans MC’ Fans Think Kurt Sutter Just Gave ‘Avengers: Endgame’ a Hat Tip on Twitter

It would seem like Kurt Sutter might have just given a little hat tip to Avengers: Endgame with his latest post referencing Mayans M.C. Season 2 on Monday. The Marvel event will drop on Friday, meaning any sliver of connection could be something.

Whether it is intentional or not, it is hard not to take some notice. Across social media, Sutter posted an image of a yellow raincoat — something many fans instantly recognize as a bad omen in the series — with the words, “we’ll get the truth,” written over it promoting the show and its Tuesday time slot.

Sutter added “by any means necessary” above the image on Twitter, giving some that pause to connect it to the tagline from Avengers: Endgame, “whatever it takes.“

It could just be a coincidence, but the timing is interesting. Not only is it close to the Avengers release date, but the second season of Mayans also won’t premiere until September. Nobody could blame the Sons of Anarchy creator for taking a swing to connect his series to the biggest film of the year, even if it is just a sliver.

There is also the Fox and Disney merger to think about here, something that Sutter has mentioned in the past in reference to the show appearing on Netflix. When Sons of Anarchy was pulled from Netflix, Sutter noted that Mayans will never appear there and the Fox/Disney streaming platform would be its home in the future.

“The simple explanation why SOA is no longer on Netflix and neither will MAYANS… The Disney/Fox deal was about creating a competing streaming platform. That is the future of TV. Although it’ll take a minute to launch, F/D’s content is their biggest asset in that marketplace,” Sutter wrote on Twitter back in December. “You can still watch FX shows on FXNow, Hulu and Amazon. At least, for now… I know that doesn’t help if you only have Netflix, but in this ever-changing digital landscape, we are doing our f—ing best to get content on as many streaming sources as possible.”

So you never know, there could be some brand company synergy at work here. That doesn’t seem like a Kurt Sutter thing to do, but kudos to him if it is.

It isn’t like Mayans M.C. needs any extra help to continue being a success. The show, a follow-up to Sutter’s classic Sons of Anarchy, earned close to 8 million viewers in its first season and adapted with the rabid SoA fanbase.

There is no set date for Season 2 to premiere, but it will likely drop at some point in September to kick off the new television season. It has also opened the door for Sutter to complete his long-gestating Sons prequel.

“Kurt does still talk about doing The First 9,” FX president John Landgraf shared during TCA according to CheatSheet. “He hasn’t given me a date or timing, but it still seems to be something he wants to do.”

It’s a road that doesn’t end for Sutter’s outlaw biker universe and fans are sure to be happy, Avengers references or not.