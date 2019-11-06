‘Mayans M.C.’ EZ Reaches Major Milestone in Season 2 Finale, and Fans Are Celebrating

Mayans M.C.‘s EZ Reyes had a few major moments during the Season 2 finale, but fans were overjoyed after he reached a big milestone. The FX motorcycle drama’s final 2019 episode featured an eventful chapter as the club planned their revenge against the Vatos Malditos. The episode also saw the end of EZ’s journey to avenge her mother, which was immediately followed by his big moment with the crew.

While the season finale was packed with reveals and twists, fans celebrated the most when immediately after EZ (JD Pardo) had brutally murdered Dita Galindo (Ada Maris), the show’s central character finale got to take off his Prospect kutte.

After the brutal murder scene that came from Dita’s admission she had ordered the hit on the Reyes family that resulted in EZ and Angel’s (Clayton Cardenas) mom’s death. The action moved to the Mayans table, where Bishop (Michael Irby), Angel, Coco (Richard Cabral) and the rest of the crew deliberated on voting EZ into the club as an official member.

Knowing that Angel was fiercely opposed to his brother joining the M.C. in the past, the president heard from him before putting the decision to a vote. Angel admits that while he purposefully did not do a good job as his brother’s sponsor because he never wanted this life for him, after everything that has happened it is clear EZ belongs to the Mayans.

EZ stays outside waiting for his friends’ decision. Angel is the first to come out and he keeps a serious face, telling him he is sorry before telling him to walk into the room. Bishop sternly tells EZ to take off his Prospect kutte and set it on the table.

EZ seems worries about what will happen next but he is then handed an official Mayans M.C. Santo Padre charter kutte, as well as a cheerful welcome from all the members after finally becoming a member of the crew.

The vote takes an extra special meaning in the episode, as it happens before the Mayans are set to ride to take their revenge on the VM after Rez’s (Antonio Jaramillo) death. When they are making their way out into the rides, Angel tells his brother he did not want him to have the M.C. life, but he is happy he is there now.

Everyone rides ahead as EZ prepares to hit the road, and viewers get a peak at the incredible kutte design.

What did you think of the big finale moment? Mayans M.C. will return for Season 3 in 2020 on FX.