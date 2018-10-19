‘Mayans M.C.’: EZ Faces Major Heat in Episode 8 Preview

Mayans M.C. is kicking the drama into high gear for its remaining season one episodes.

In the sneak peek for the new episode, titled “Rata/Ch’o,” EZ (JD Pardo) finds himself on the run after this deal with the DEA is jeopardized by U.S. Attorney Lincoln Potter taking over the investigation against the Galindo Cartel.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“What are you going to do?” Felipe (Edward James Olmos) asks his son.

“I never though I’d say this,” Kevin (Maurice Compte) says. “You need to run, primo.”

EZ is not the only one facing a lifestyle change, as Miguel Galindo’s (Danny Pino) home was raided at the end of the last episode and Emily (Sarah Bolger) finds herself caught in the middle.

“You’re under arrest Mrs. Galindo,” a police officer tells Emily (Sarah Bolger) before she tells her partner to take the baby.

“You promised me that my men wouldn’t be compromised,” Kevin screams at his supervisor Bowen (Curtiss Cook), who allowed EZ’s deal to be taken away in a heated moment.

“What do you want?” Emily asks Lincoln Potter (Ray McKinnon). He responds: “What we want is a partner.”

“If they find out it’s me, we take a bullet to the head,” Coco (Richard Cabral) says to EZ.

Then Angel (Clayton Cardenas) gets questions about where EZ is since he’s on the run, and Bishop (Michael Irby) says in a threatening tone: “I’ll make sure we do it right.”

With EZ’s deal in the wind, the secret that he only joined the Mayans as part of a deal with the DEA to get information on the Galindo cartel might be compromised. With the M.C.’s zero policy for rats, the odds are not in EZ’s favor should his secret be revealed.

As for Emily, the investigators had been pressuring EZ to get her to turn on her husband for some time — though he refused to put his ex-girlfriend in danger. Since the investigation was stalled, Lincoln stepped in to wreak havoc on the Mayans’ plans. We’ll have to wait and see how Emily will react to being asked to snitch on her cartel leader husband.

As for Coco, he will have to deal with the consequences of brutally murdering his mother. He made the decision after his daughter claimed she had beat her and taken all her money. Though if he finds out the truth that she never laid a hand on her, Coco might need his own path to redemption.

Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.