‘Mayans M.C.’ Drops Heartbreaking Reference to ‘Sons of Anarchy’s Jax Teller

Mayans M.C. offered a quick update on the lives of the Sons of Anarchy during the eventful Season 2 premiere, adding a heartbreaking nod to the late Jax Teller. The episode picked up eight months after the events of the Season 1 finale as the Mayans, Los Olvidados, the Galindo cartel and SAMCRO adjusted to their new partnership, which sadly goes against Jax’s (Charlie Hunnam) final wish for the iconic motorcycle club.

Spoilers ahead for Mayans M.C. Season 2, Episode 1: “Xbalanque”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The episode centered around the Mayans and the other groups working on their new partnership, with SAMCRO in charge of transporting guns as part of their responsibilities.

A quick scene at the Mayans’ junkyard reunited Happy (David Labrava) and a new member of SAMCRO with Chucky (Michael Ornstein), who was revealed to be living with the Mayans in Santo Padre after the group won him in a bet before the events of Season 1.

The episode shows as Happy and the new Sons member work with Happy’s help, when the peculiar character asks his friend a question, bringing up the late leader of the motorcycle club. Happy suspects he wants to know if he can go back to Charming, but Happy says there is nothing he can do about it. Happy then tells his old friend that he doesn’t have an issue with that, but something else is on his mind.

“I thought Jax wanted you to get out of the gun business,” Chucky said, referring to the Sons of Anarchy character’s final wishes in the original series.

Happy responds, “Transition is taking longer than we thought. There’s a lot at stake.”

The conversation is interrupted when the men notice Felipe (Edward James Olmos) arriving at the junk yard looking for EZ.

Fans of the flagship FX drama series will recall how Jax Teller sacrificed himself at the end of the series after realizing he had gone down a path of revenge and steered the SAMCRO in the wrong direction. His sacrifice was meant to allow the club to start fresh and go legit, but all those plans in Mayans Season 1, after the club agreed to work with the cartel.

Happy also has his own links to the Mayans happenings after it was revealed he was the one to kill EZ and Angel’s (Clayton Cardenas) mother. The mystery surrounding his past actions will be explored in Season 2.

Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.