‘Mayans MC’ Casts Former ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Danny Pino in Lead Role

Mayans MC is gearing up for the long haul, and the Sons of Anarchy spinoff series has just added another veteran TV talent.

According to TVLine, former Law & Order: SVU star Danny Pino has joined the FX motorcycle drama as one of its lead characters.

The original pilot for Mayans MC wasn’t quite what the network was looking for, so the creative team started re-working the script and adding new characters ahead of reshooting the pilot. Pino, who starred in 94 episodes of SVU, will take on one of these newly-created characters.

The report states that Pino will play Miguel Galinda, son of Galindo Cartel founder, Jose Galindo. Using his charm, and Ivy League education, Galinda works on both sides of the California/Mexico border.

This role marks a reunion between Pino and Sons of Anarchy creator, Kurt Sutter. The duo also worked together on The Shield, where Sutter was a writer and Pino was an actor.

Pino has also appeared on hit TV series like Scandal, Cold Case and Chicago P.D.

The Mayans MC pilot was written by Sutter and Elgin James, and Norberto Barba was brought in to direct the reshot version.

