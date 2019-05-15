‘Mayans M.C.’ Creator Kurt Sutter Teases ‘Riding Into a New Season’

When it comes to Mayans M.C., even the smallest detail could be an exciting clue to what comes next.

Series co-creator Kurt Sutter previously teased fans of the motorcycle club drama series with the announcement of Season 2’s first table read, and once again took to social media to highlight the beginning of production for the second season of the Sons of Anarchy spinoff.

Sutter took to Twitter Monday to motivate his followers at the start of a new week sharing a GIF of EZ Reyes (JD Pardo) riding down an isolated street.

Riding into a new week and soon… into a new season. #mayansfx #mayanmonday pic.twitter.com/Yx6eeX1QNs — kurt sutter (@sutterink) May 13, 2019

Fans the motorcycle drama series brought their excitement into social media, replying to the exciting tweet.

“OMGGGG DROP THE DATE SIS,” one user commented, begging the executive producer to announce the Season 2 premiere date.

“Are you trying to kill me?” another user commented, clearly overjoyed for new episodes of the No. 1 new cable drama of 2018.

“Seriously can not wait!!” another user wrote.

“So excited to see what you have for us in season two!” a fourth fan wrote.

Fans of the series will have to wait some time, as the series is expected to return in pair with its first season in September. FX CEO John Ladgraf appeared to confirm the month of the show’s return, though did not reveal an official date. The show is also expected to also keep its Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET timeslot.

“Mayans M.C. is performing fantastically, proving to be a breakout first season,” Nick Grad, president original programming at FX Networks and FX Productions said in a statement when the show was first renewed for Season 2. “The series premiered as the highest rated cable series this year and continues to sustain a committed fan base, reflecting the talent and drive of creators Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. We couldn’t be more excited to take this ride to a second season.”

Fans wanting to catch up before the Season 2 premiere will sadly not be able to watch the first season on Netflix, as Sutter previously claimed the show would “never” be on the streaming platform.

“The simple explanation why SOA is no longer on Netflix and neither will MAYANS… The Disney/Fox deal was about creating a competing streaming platform. That is the future of TV. Although it’ll take a minute to launch, F/D’s content is their biggest asset in that marketplace,” Sutter wrote on Twitter back in December.

Mayans M.C. Season 2 will return in fall 2019 on FX.