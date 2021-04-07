'Mayans M.C.' Character Pops the Question in Surprise Proposal

✖

Things took an unexpected turn this week on Mayans M.C. regarding Angel Reyes (Clayton Cardenas) and Adelita's (Carla Baratta) relationship. At the start of Season 3, fans see a new spin on her potential future after she's set free; however, what she eventually comes home to, isn't something she's fond of. Unaware of how to function in a normal way of life, outside of imprisonment, she's shutting down and staying reserved, even towards Reyes, who admits the only thing he's done right in his life is being with her. Spoilers ahead for Season 3, Episode 5.

At the beginning of the episode, Reyes is seen in bed as he wakes up. Searching for Adelita, he springs out of bed and searches the house for her, only to find her laying on the floor in his room. The pivotal moment for him was a shocking realization that she's battling more than what she's letting on. Unaware of how to handle the situation or what to do, he heads over to his father Felipe Reyes's (Edward James Olmos) home, where he picks up something special. When his father wakes up, he calls Reyes out for being up early, and he said he came to look for something and found it.

Before he left, his father asked if everything was OK, and he responded by saying things have never been better. With what looked like doubt in his father's mind, little did he know his son was about to propose. When Angel got back to his place, he gently woke Adelita up and told her she's the best decision he's ever made and set a ring down by her knees as she was curled up on the bed. She tried to respond, but he told her to just sit on it and think about it. When he left for the day, she decided to roam around the house and sit in her thoughts, even putting the ring on her finger. However, she eventually took it off, set it on the nightstand, shaved her head and left the house. By the time Angel got home, she was nowhere to be found as he discovered the ring in his room. Clearly upset by her decision, he threw the lamp to the floor.

While his future with Adelita is up in the air, questioning whether she'll return, his brother EZ Reyes (JD Pardo) is trying to make up for what he almost lost in regards to his relationship with his new love interest Gaby (Sulem Calderon). In an attempt to win her over after casting a shadow of doubt in her mind after their last date that did not end well, she gave it and decided to give him a second chance. However, while she's been curious about his life, she never expected to be a part of it when things took a bloody turn. Mayans M.C. airs on Tuesdays at 9 P.M. CT on FX., and you can stream episodes the next day on Hulu.

