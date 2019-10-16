‘Mayans M.C.’ Actor Vincent ‘Rocco’ Vargas Previews ‘Anxiety All the Way to the End’ in Final Season 2 Episodes (Exclusive)

Mayans M.C. ended with yet another tense cliffhanger, threatening to bring to light many of the secrets surrounding EZ and his family. The FX hit series seems to be building up for a wild climax as it reaches its final episodes, with Adelita (Carla Baratta) in Potter’s (Ray McKinnon) custody, and EZ (JD Pardo) and Emily (Sarah Bolger) getting closer to uncovering truths about the Galindos’ and Felipe’s (Edward James Olmos) shared history. In an interview with PopCulture.com, actor Vincent “Rocco” Vargas previewed the final episodes will take fans by surprise at every turn.

“They don’t let us tease anything. But you can expect what you think you know might not necessarily be what’s the truth,” Vargas told PopCulture.com in an Oct. 8 phone interview. “That’s the Sutterverse of giving everyone anxiety all the way until the end. And at the end you still might have not have the answers that you’re hoping for. So that’s what we all love.”

Vargas calls himself the “newest actor” in the star-studded cast of the Sons of Anarchy spinoff series. He stars as club member Gilberto “Gilly” Lopez, a former MMA fighter who brings the action and brute force to the show.

“I think he’s the pit bull and when you need to let him go, you need to let them go to go do his job. And I think that’s really my character is an enforcer in our group of friends. And so he just sits back, kindhearted and waits for the right time to bring out the dark side of him,” he teased of his character.

Mayans M.C. is Vargas’ first big project as an actor, which he has taken as opportunity to learn about the craft from the best.

“I feel bad sometimes for a lot of the actors who’ve spent years and years in the trade and really working hard for that one role that’s very defining. I think I’ve been lucky to skip a lot of steps,” Vargas acknowledged. “I want to respect the art of it. And I’m doing everything I can to make sure that when I get the opportunities on film, I’m doing the job justice. I’m doing my character justice. I’m doing the writers justice. The guys who gave me the opportunity, Kurt(Sutter) and Elgin (James), I don’t ever want them to question giving me that opportunity.”

“I just feel blessed to be learning from all these guys,” he added. “They’re my best acting coaches, and I’m fortunate just to be there.

Coming into acting after years in the military, Vargas said he is grateful to be able to pursue his passions in Hollywood, as well as set an example for other veterans.

“I’m kind of a big pinnacle for the veteran community, and all I try and do is represent that well and show that there’s life after service,” he said. “So if I can do that by just being the best actor I possibly can, and being a good, I guess, role model for others, that’s all I want to do. I just want to show the world that there’s more out there for us.”

Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.