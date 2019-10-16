‘Mayans M.C.’: 2 More SAMCRO Members Confirmed for Major ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Crossover

With the trailer for Mayans M.C.’s eighth episode being released and providing a glimpse of Chibs Telford, there were immediate questions about what other characters from Sons of Anarchy would be making an appearance. As it turns out, the latest trailer provided a semblance of an answer as it showed three other members of SAMCRO standing next to Chibs. Both Rane Quinn and Allesandro Montez were in attendance and should be featured during this upcoming episode.

Obviously, Chibs stole the attention in his brief appearance, especially after asking what he needed to do to get a drink. However, repeated viewings showed that Montez, Quinn, and Happy were all standing next to him.

This quartet could be expected to be a prominent part of the storyline considering that Bishop said “SAMCRO asked for our charter at the table,” before they were shown.

Interestingly enough, this appearance by Jacob Vargas’ Montez may have been teased earlier in the week. Ron Perlman, who played Clay Morrow in Sons of Anarchy, posted a photo on Instagram that showed him, Michael Irby (Bishop), Clayton Cardenas (Angel), Richard Cabral (Coco), Frankie Loyal (Tranq), and Vargas. Granted, the photo was taken at Los Angeles Comic Con. The timing is still ironic considering the trailer’s reveal.

Like that with Chibs, this appearance by both Montez and Quinn is one that has been anticipated by fans of Sons of Anarchy. This duo came to the show during later seasons, with Quinn joining in the fifth, sixth, and seventh seasons. Montez, on the other hand, was added to SAMCRO during the sixth season and was present in the seventh as well.

This isn’t actually the first time that Quinn has been featured in an episode of Mayans M.C. He actually made a brief appearance in the first season’s finale, “Cuervo/Tz’ikb’uul,” right before EZ discovered the identity of his mother’s killer.

As show creator Kurt Sutter explained at the time, he never truly had an intention of mixing the two shows and their mythologies together, but he did want to show some “fringe” characters.

“I’ve said from the jump that there would be intersections with not necessarily secondary characters in importance, but characters who existed at least part of the time on the fringe — meaning, other charters, and people like Chucky,” Sutter told the Hollywood Reporter in November 2018. “We get away with that when Happy and Quinn show up because they were people who came to the club later on, and already existed in the fringe before the people we came to know that represent the Sons mythology.”

Now, however, the situation has changed. More and more Sons of Anarchy characters are making appearances in Mayans M.C., and Tuesday’s episode will only be the latest example.

(Photo Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty)