‘Mayans M.C.’ Touts 1 Day to Season Premiere: ‘It’s All Going Down Tomorrow’

Mayans M.C. debuts Tuesday on FX, and the network is counting down the hours until the Sons of Anarchy spin-off debuts.

On Monday, FX posted a photo of star J.D. Pardo to make sure fans are aware that the show debuts tomorrow. “It’s all going down tomorrow,” the caption reads.

The graphic is very similar to one shared on Sunday, which featured Emilio Rivera.

If the image featuring Rivera was meant to higlight the continuity between Sons of Anarchy and Mayans M.C., showing off Pardo assures fans the show will go in a new direction with its own strong characters.

In the series, Pardo plays Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, who is released from prison at the beginning of the pilot. He choses to follow in the footsteps of his brother Angel (Clayton Reyes) and join the Mayans M.C. The brothers come from a once prominent Mexican family, led by their father, Felipe (Edward James Olmos) and mother, Marisol (Jacqueline Obradors).

Sarah Bolger also stars as Emily, EZ’s childhood sweetheart who moved up in society while EZ was in prison. Richard Cabral plays Johnny “El Coco” Cruz, a full-patch member of the motorcycle club, and Raoul Trujillo is Vice Presidente Che “Taza” Romero. Antonio Jaramillo plays Mayans M.C. member Michael “Riz” Ariza and Michael Irby stars as Obispo “Bishop” Losa, president of the Mayans M.C. Santo Padre Chapter.

Another angle in the series will be cartel violence. The Galindo Cartel is now under the leadership of Miguel (Danny Pino), the son of its founder. Carla Baratta stars as Adelita, whose life was ruined by the cartel.

The series will also include references to Sons of Anarchy and takes place about three years after the Sons finale. Rivera has a recurring role as Marcus Alvarez, the president of the Mayans M.C. Oakland Charter, the same role he played in Sons.

However, during the ATX Television Festival in June, co-creator Kurt Sutter said he did not want to turn Mayans M.C. into a Latino version of Sons. He even brought on co-creator Elgin James and a diverse group of writers to bring an authentic viewpoint to the series.

“My job is to transition the mythology from Sons and honor that. We want to acknowledge where we came from and those fans and balance that with a show that’s original and different and doesn’t feel like a Latino version of Sons of Anarchy,” Sutter explained, reports Deadline.

Sutter jokingly added that a “white guy from Jersey shouldn’t be writing about the Latino culture.”

The first season of Mayans M.C. begins on FX Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET. You can also stream the pilot and all seven seasons of Sons of Anarchy on FX+.

Photo credit: FX