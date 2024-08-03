Maya Rudolph Returning to 'SNL' to Play Kamala Harris

Maya Rudolph is officially returning to Saturday Night Live for its 50th season, and for a very special reason. After it was announced that Kamala Harris would be running for President after Joe Biden dropped out, many people took to social media to plead to the comedian and former SNL cast member to return to Studio 8H to reprise the current U.S. VP when SNL returns this fall. Their prayers have been answered.

According to Deadline, Rudolph will reprise Harris this fall in the midst of the final weeks of the 2024 Presidential campaign. She initially made her debut in the role in December 2019 for a cold open, and it even won her the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series in 2020. Since then, she's made occasional appearances as the Vice President, and now that Harris could very well be the next President, fans are preparing themselves for a possible four more years of this and it's a very good thing.

There is one down side to her appearance. Rudolph's Apple TV+ series Loot was renewed for Season 3, but filming has reportedly been delayed. Sources tell the outlet that filming was set to start on Aug. 26, but production has been pushed back due to "scheduling reasons." Production will instead begin in January in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, SNL Season 50 is set to premiere on Sept. 28.

As of now, it's unknown how many episodes of Saturday Night Live Maya Rudolph will be appearing in. It can be assumed she will be appearing in a handful of episodes leading up to Election Night in early November and it's likely appearances beyond the election will depend on the outcome. Regardless, it will be exciting to see "Mamala" make her long-awaited return to SNL, and it's going to be something you don't want to miss.

The milestone 50th season of Saturday Night Live premieres on Sept. 28 on NBC's fall 2024 schedule. A three-hour live primetime special commemorating the long-running variety series will air on Sunday, Feb. 16 beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Fans can prepare for the anniversary season now by watching all seasons of SNL, including Rudolph's many appearances as Kamala Harris, on Peacock. Season 50 will be memorable, and it will be here before you know it.