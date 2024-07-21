Joe Biden Drops out of 2024 Presidential Race

The Democratic nomination is now open.

By John Connor Coulston

Joe Biden has dropped out of the 2024 presidential race. The POTUS' decision comes after widespread doubts about his ability to defeat GOP nominee Donald Trump, as well as his ability to serve four more years in office if he was to win.

