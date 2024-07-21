Joe Biden Drops out of 2024 Presidential Race
The Democratic nomination is now open.
Joe Biden has dropped out of the 2024 presidential race. The POTUS' decision comes after widespread doubts about his ability to defeat GOP nominee Donald Trump, as well as his ability to serve four more years in office if he was to win.
Head over to CBS News for full continuing coverage around Joe Biden's decision and the 2024 presidential election.
