'Euphoria's Season Finale Stops Social Media in its Tracks

Social media was set ablaze after Sunday night’s Euphoria season finale. While many fans loved the […]

Social media was set ablaze after Sunday night’s Euphoria season finale. While many fans loved the cliffhanger ending and episode overall, plenty others thought it messy and chaotic.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the Euphoria Season 1 finale episode.

For the most part, the episode focused on the winter formal dance, which started with Jules and Rue getting ready and Jules encouraging Rue to ditch her maroon hoodie — which viewers eventually learn in a gut punch belonged to her father, who died of cancer.

The show also threw in a slew of storylines, leaving viewers with more questions than answers, including Nate and Maddy’s tumultuous relationship, which leads to a fight with his dad; Fez’s robbery gone awry; a plan between Rue and Jules to ditch town; all while a funeral-like voiceover by Rue’s mother causes many to wonder whether Rue is actually dead and has been narrating the events from beyond.

The finale ended with a new Zendaya song and accompanying video featuring dancers dressed in Rue’s maroon hoodie and dancing in the street, which both confused and delighted fans.

Twitter was divided over the finale, with many taking to Twitter to react and seek answers.

All episodes of Euphoria are now available to stream on HBO Go and HBO Now.

