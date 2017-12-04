Matt Lauer Spotted Still Wearing His Wedding Ring

A few days after Matt Lauer retreated to his home in the Hamptons following his firing from NBC for inappropriate sexual behavior, the longtime Today anchor was spotted out and about with his wedding band on.

Lauer’s photograph, which you can see here, was taken during his 11-year-old son Thijs’ school drop-off Monday morning.

The photos of the wedding band come days after a report from Page Six alleged that Lauer and his wife of 19 years, Annette Roque, have lived apart for years.

The report details Roque’s sprawling Long Island family home that she shares with her and Lauer’s three children. However, Lauer reportedly only visits the mansion on the weekends and for the past seven years has been living away from his wife and kids.

A source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that Lauer and Roque were spending time apart even before he was fired.

“Matt and Annette lived separately, with Matt spending many nights in his Manhattan apartment,” the source said.

At least five nights a week, Lauer would reportedly stay in his Manhattan apartment on the Upper East Side. Neighbors told reporters that they can’t recall ever seeing Roque or the children visiting Lauer there.

Lauer’s wedding band photos also come hot on the heels of a report that says Roque left the U.S. after Lauer was fired to be in her native country of the Netherlands.

Lauer and Roque’s marriage is reportedly a tenuous one. The couple came close to divorce in 2006, when stories were circulating that Lauer was having an affair with his co-worker, Natalie Morales. Roque separated from Lauer and began the process of filing for divorce. Lauer, who had been urged to settle down and maintain a “family man” appearance for the sake of the show, reportedly offered Roque $5 million to stay married. Roque withdrew the divorce papers just three weeks before their second child was born.

Lauer was fired from Today after a female colleague filed a “detailed complaint” against Lauer alleging “inappropriate sexual behavior the in the workplace.” After Savannah Guthrie broke the news that Lauer was fired at the top of last Wednesday’s Today show, two other women filed complaints with NBC against Lauer.

That same day, Variety published an exposé detailing accusations from multiple other women claiming sexual harassment, misconduct and assault against Lauer.

Lauer issued a statement last week that was read on the air during Today.

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions,” the statement read. “To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC.”

“Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed,” Lauer continued. “I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly.”

