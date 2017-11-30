Matt Lauer Told Meredith Vieria to ‘Keep Bending Over’ in Resurfaced Video

UPDATE 7:30 p.m. ET: An earlier version of this story, as originally reported by TMZ, mis-identified the co-anchor in this video as Katie Couric. The story below has been updated to reflect the true identity of the woman, Meredith Vieria.

NBC officials say that the “detailed complaint” of inappropriate sexual behavior filed against Matt Lauer on Monday was the first of its kind — but video footage has resurfaced from a 2006 interview with Meredith Vieria that shows concerning behavior from Lauer.

TMZ reports that the show had gone to commercial, but in at least one city, the local affiliate stayed on NBC‘s in-studio feed. Lauer was seen sitting on the couch as Vieria got mic’d up.

“Pretty sweater,” Lauer told Vieria as she leaned over in front of him to grab some scripts. “Keep bending over like that. It’s a nice view.”

Judging from the video footage, which was obtained by TMZ, it was clear that Lauer’s comments could have been audible to everyone in the room.

The resurfaced video clip comes after a 2012 interview with another former co-host resurfaced. Katie Couric appeared on Watch What Happens Live and told Andy Cohen that Lauer was too hands-on for her liking.

“He pinches me on the ass a lot,” Couric said.

Lauer was terminated Tuesday night after a complaint was filed against him on Monday for inappropriate sexual behavior at work.

Savannah Guthrie opened Wednesday morning’s show with the announcement of Lauer’s release — which you can watch here. NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack said the complaint filed by a colleague of Lauer’s showed a “clear violation of our company’s standards” and prompted a serious review of the host.

“While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident,” the release said.

Since his firing, multiple women have come forward in a Variety report that details multiple allegations of sexual harassment against Lauer in the workplace.

In one instance, Lauer gave a female colleague a sex toy with explicit notes on how he wanted her to use it. In another, he summoned a co-worker to his office, where he dropped his pants and exposed himself to her. After the employee declined to do anything, visibly shaken, he reprimanded her for not engaging in a sexual act.

Read more about the multiple accounts of sexual harassment against Lauer from current and former Today employees here.

