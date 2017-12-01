TV Shows

‘Today’ Reports on Matt Lauer Post-Firing Photo and Followers Flinch

Many Today show fans are taking to Twitter to grapple with their feelings following the news of Matt Lauer‘s firing for inappropriate sexual behavior. Friday morning, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb reported on the first photos taken of Lauer in public since his firing.

The two Today veterans, who have admitted their own sadness and confusion amid the scandal, discussed the details surrounding Lauer’s firing, including the three women who came forward to NBC to allege sexual misconduct against the 59-year-old.

In the report, Guthrie repeated NBC’s statement that “unequivocally”, no current NBC management knew about any accusations against Lauer, and added that several former NBC executives said they were not aware of the accusations either, despite Variety‘s report that several women say they had previously complained to the network about Lauer.

Today show viewers took to Twitter to air their doubts of the network’s truthfulness.

Twitter reacts to Lauer’s firing: ‘Execs knew’

Many called “BS” on NBC’s claim that upper management and staffers didn’t know about Lauer’s inappropriate behavior.

Twitter reacts to Lauer’s firing: ‘So done with NBC’

Many wrote that they’d be switching to other morning shows.

Twitter reacts to Lauer’s firing: NBC is ‘eating their own’

Others dealt with their conflicting emotions concerning NBC’s coverage of the scandal. Some wrote that Guthrie and Hoda should not have to report on their co-worker and friend’s sex scandal, while others argued that the morning show has a responsibility to objectively cover the news.

