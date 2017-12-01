‘Today’ Reports on Matt Lauer Post-Firing Photo and Followers Flinch

WATCH: First photo of Matt Lauer surfaces after firing as NBC and former executives deny prior knowledge of compaints pic.twitter.com/ymQgFuMzec — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 1, 2017

Many Today show fans are taking to Twitter to grapple with their feelings following the news of Matt Lauer‘s firing for inappropriate sexual behavior. Friday morning, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb reported on the first photos taken of Lauer in public since his firing.

The two Today veterans, who have admitted their own sadness and confusion amid the scandal, discussed the details surrounding Lauer’s firing, including the three women who came forward to NBC to allege sexual misconduct against the 59-year-old.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the report, Guthrie repeated NBC’s statement that “unequivocally”, no current NBC management knew about any accusations against Lauer, and added that several former NBC executives said they were not aware of the accusations either, despite Variety‘s report that several women say they had previously complained to the network about Lauer.

Today show viewers took to Twitter to air their doubts of the network’s truthfulness.

Twitter reacts to Lauer’s firing: ‘Execs knew’

Many called “BS” on NBC’s claim that upper management and staffers didn’t know about Lauer’s inappropriate behavior.

Execs knew (as did his co-hosts) and you know it. Stop lying. — Judge Elihu Smails (@JudgeElihu) December 1, 2017

I continue to be puzzled at how people can be fired, but the “suits” behind them aren’t out the door too. Are HR heads rolling throughout the industry? What about lawyers who write contract after contract to cover up this behavior? Execs who hear of rumors but won’t do anything? — Mary Theresa McCombe (@Mtmccombe) December 1, 2017

The problem is that he’s a scapegoat. What about the execs and coworkers who knew it was going on and said/did nothing? What about the HR people who helped cover it up? What about all the other powerful people there doing the same thing? #MattLauer isn’t the only one. — J. Chris Bourdier (@JCBourdier) December 1, 2017

Twitter reacts to Lauer’s firing: ‘So done with NBC’

Many wrote that they’d be switching to other morning shows.

Seems hosts, management and staff on Today show knew more than they let on regarding Lauer. I am just going to watch another program in the AM – they have lost my loyalty and viewership! — Bill B (@BillBowe) December 1, 2017

So done with NBC. — Leslie Weichsel (@weichsel_leslie) December 1, 2017

Did you catch the key word “current management” didn’t know yeah right. He’s been getting away with it for so long. Time to pay the piper! — Teresa Wheeler (@TeresaW63) December 1, 2017

Same old crap, different network. You guys will “deny” all day long.



Nothing new here. You all knew and you now deny, deny, deny.



You people should be liable as well as your network.



Hypocrisy, thy middle name. — Jim Peak (@theman4u) December 1, 2017

Twitter reacts to Lauer’s firing: NBC is ‘eating their own’

Others dealt with their conflicting emotions concerning NBC’s coverage of the scandal. Some wrote that Guthrie and Hoda should not have to report on their co-worker and friend’s sex scandal, while others argued that the morning show has a responsibility to objectively cover the news.

So weird to see The TODAY Show eating their own here. — ?jengle all the way? (@omgitsjen) December 1, 2017

Terrible that you are making @SavannahGuthrie & @hodakotb report on this. Use another reporter. Their pain is visible — Kallimgmt (@kallimgmt) December 1, 2017

Uh. They are obliged to report the news and facts regardless how close to home. Do you prefer they sweep it all under the rug??? — immargarita (@immargarita) December 1, 2017