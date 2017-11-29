Rose McGowan Weighs in on Matt Lauer’s ‘Today’ Firing

Rose McGowan, who has been one of the leading voices in speaking out against sexual harassment and assault, is speaking out after Matt Lauer was fired from the Today show following “inappropriate sexual behavior.”

Don’t let the door hit you on the way out, Matt Lauer. “Today Show” #ROSEARMY — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) November 29, 2017

The 44-year-old actress took to Twitter to share her not-so-sympathetic sentiments about the morning show host.

The Charmed actress was mentioned in the early October The New York Times exposé that detailed decades of sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein. Back in 1997, McGowan said she reached a $100,000 settlement with the Hollywood executive for “an episode in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival.”

McGowan later accused Weinstein of rape in a subsequent tweet. However, it was not reported in the exposé that she was sexually assaulted.

Lauer was fired from his head news anchor position on Today Tuesday night after a female colleague filed a “detailed” report against Lauer concerning “inappropriate sexual behavior.”

NBC News chairman Andrew Lack said in a statement that “while it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

Lauer’s Today show co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb were visibly stunned when they delivered the news at the top of Wednesday’s show, but other news organizations like The New York Times and Variety claim they had been reporting on stories concerning allegations surrounding Lauer for months.

Celebrities aside from McGowan, like The View‘s Joy Behar, have slammed Lauer following the firing, but Today co-host Kathie Lee Gifford expressed sympathy for him.

“No person is perfect in this world,” she said on-air Wednesday. “Nobody is. We’ve all sinned and fallen short of the glory of God, is what scripture says. And what we need now is forgiveness, and we need mercy for one another.”