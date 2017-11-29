NBC Reportedly Knew Multiple News Outlets Were Investigating Matt Lauer’s Off-Camera Conduct

Matt Lauer’s sudden termination from Today came as a shock to viewers, but reports suggest that it may not have been such a shock to those close to the long-running morning anchor.

Multiple outlets have been conducting months-long investigations into allegations made against Lauer, CNN reports, and it’s suggested that the 59-year-old’s colleagues may have been aware of the ongoing investigations.

Variety’s Elizabeth Wagmeister said on Twitter that she and Ramin Setoodeh have been investigating Lauer for months, writing “At @Variety, @RaminSetoodeh & I had been working on a Matt Lauer story for months and NBC was aware. There are multiple women we’ve spoken to with far-ranging accusations against Lauer. The power of journalism has never been more evident with this cultural change.”

Setoodah also tweeted that NBC was aware of their investigative story.

CNN reports the New York Times was also developing a story on Lauer.

It is not known if the morning news anchor’s termination is a result of the suggested investigations or whether NBC acted independently from outside influence when making the decision.

The announcement of Lauer’s termination was made during the Wednesday morning broadcast, co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Tobt reading a statement that NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack sent employees.

“This is a sad morning at Today and NBC News,” Guthrie said during this morning’s broadcast. “As I’m sure you can understand, we are devastated. I’m heartbroken for Matt.”