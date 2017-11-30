Matt Lauer Claims Some Stories About Him Are ‘Untrue’

Following multiple sexual assault accusations and his termination from Today, long-running anchor Matt Lauer released an apology Thursday morning claiming some of the stories about him are “untrue.”

A statement from Matt Lauer: “There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions…” pic.twitter.com/f93rHXqKQD — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 30, 2017

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC,” the apology begins. But he goes on to claim that some of the accusations are false, stating “Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed.”

Since news broke of his termination, which stemmed from a sexual assault accusation made by a NBC staffer, more than 10 accounts of sexual misbehavior allegations have surfaced. One of Lauer’s accusers alleges that the 59-year-old invited her into his office in 2001 and locked the door using a hidden mechanism built into his desk. He then proceeded ask her to unbutton her blouse before he pulled down her pants, bent her over a chair, and had sex with her. Other women who have come forward have alleged that Lauer sexted them, sent them adult toys, and, sexually assaulted them. Lauer did not specify which stories were “untrue” or taken out of context.

“I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly. Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I’m committed to beginning that effort,” Lauer concluded his apology. “It is now my full time job. The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It’s been humbling. I am blessed to be surrounded by people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace.”