Al Roker Tweets First Message Since Matt Lauer Scandal Breaks

Al Roker is back online following news that his friend and Today Show colleague Matt Lauer had been fired for “inappropriate sexual behavior.”

“Getting ready to light the [Rock Center Xmas Tree] on [NBC] with my pals [Hoda Kotb] and [Savannah Guthrie],” he tweeted along with a photo of him and his co-hosts readying themselves for NBC‘s tree lighting Wednesday night.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lauer has been accused of sexual misconduct by numerous women, the stories of many which were chronicled by a story in Variety.

The magazine interviewed numerous current and former staffers, and talked to three women who identified themselves as victims of sexual harassment by the NBC personality.

One woman says he once gave her a sex toy as a present including an explicit note about how he wanted to use it on her.

Another co-worker says he summoned another woman to his office, dropped his pants and showed her his penis. After the employee didn’t do anything, visibly shaken, he reprimanded her for engaging in a sexual act.

NBC has been scrambling to fill his spot on Christmas in Rockefeller Center Wednesday night, which was to be hosted by him and his Today co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker.

A source told Page Six that much of the tree lighting ceremony had been pre-recorded and that they weren’t certain how the network would handle those segments.

Christmas in Rockefeller Center airs Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.