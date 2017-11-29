President Donald Trump Responds to Matt Lauer’s Termination by NBC

Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. pic.twitter.com/1A3UAZpvPb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 29, 2017

President Donald Trump flipped the script on NBC’s decision to terminate veteran news anchor Matt Lauer on Wednesday after citing a report of “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.”

Trump responded to the news of Lauer’s firing with a tweet Wednesday morning expressing his shock over the termination, then scrutinizing the network for releasing “fake news.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for ‘inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.’ But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past!” he wrote to followers.

Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017

Lauer was terminated after NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack said a colleague reported an detailed incident which showed a “clear violation of our company’s standards” and prompted a serious review of the host.

Lack told NBC employees in a memo that it was the first complaint made against Lauer since he took over as anchor of the show in 1997, but there was “reason to believe” it may not have been an isolated incident.

“Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions that run counter to our core values are met with consequences, no matter who the offender,” Lack said.

The termination of Lauer comes a week after CBS News fired long-time morning anchor Charlie Rose amid reports of sexual misconduct.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock