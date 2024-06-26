Grantchester is officially coming back on PBS' schedule. MASTERPIECE on PBS has announced that a 10th season of the mystery series will return, with stars Robson Green and Rishi Nair also returning to the village as DI Geordie Keating and Reverend Alphy Kottaram, respectively. A co-production of Kudos and MASTERPIECE for ITV, Grantchester premiered in 2014 and is based on The Grantchester Mysteries by James Runcie.

"This show is a testament to our lovely team – the cast and crew," writer and executive producer Daisy Coulam said in a statement. "I'm so grateful and proud that we get to come back together for our tenth season and another glorious summer in Grantchester!" Executive producer Emma Kingsman-Lloyd added, "We are so delighted by the audience reaction to Grantchester and appreciate that they have enjoyed so many episodes. We are overjoyed to be filming our tenth series and bringing more of Geordie and Alphy's adventures to the screen."

(Photo: Kudos, ITV, and MASTERPIECE)

News of Grantchester's renewal came just days after Season 9 premiered earlier this month. Season 9 will be airing through Aug. 4, with filming for Season 10 kicking off next month in the UK. Since Season 10 was just announced and Season 9 is still filming, a premiere date for the upcoming season has yet to be announced, but it will likely still be a while. The wait will be worth it, however, knowing that Grantchester is definitely coming back.

Al Weaver, Tessa Peake-Jones, Kacey Ainsworth, Oliver Dimsdale, Nick Brimble, Bradley Hall, and Melissa Johns will also be returning for Season 10. Grantchester most recently said goodbye to Tom Brittney in the latest episode, with his vicar, Rev. Will Davenport, moving away to help more people. The series has seen several cast members leaving over the years, with new ones joining in, so it wouldn't be surprising if Season 10 were to get a new resident in the village.

More details on Grantchester Season 10 should be released in the coming months once filming starts, including a premiere date. There isn't a pattern that each season follows in regards to an estimated premiere, but the wait will surely be worth it. It will definitely help that Season 9 is still airing, but depending on how the season comes to an end in August, fans might be needing Season 10 more than ever. New episodes air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on MASTERPIECE on PBS.