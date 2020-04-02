‘The Masked Singer’ Super Nine: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

After weeks of competition, the Super Nine of The Masked Singer has been decided. The singers previously competed in separate groups leading up to the Wednesday night episode. But, finally, they will all take to the same stage in order to try and secure the Season 3 crown. So, how can you watch all of the action play out? There are a couple of different ways in which you can watch The Masked Singer tonight.

The Masked Singer will air on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. You can watch the masked celebrities sing their hearts out on the FOX network via your cable subscription or you can turn to the FOX Now app in order to watch it (you will also need your cable subscription information if you wish to use the app’s live feature). If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can always turn to streaming services such as YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live, and Sling TV to watch, with many of those offering free trials to new users. You can also catch up on The Masked Singer via traditional Hulu the day after it airs live.

As previously mentioned, this week’s episode of The Masked Singer will see the top 9 competitors — Kangaroo, Turtle, White Tiger, Banana, Frog, Kitty, Astronaut, Night Angel, and Rhino — competing on the same stage for the first time. In previous weeks, the competitors were divided into 3 separate groups to form “mini-seasons,” as showrunner Izzie Pick-Ibarra put it in an interview with Billboard in January.

All of your favorites return TONIGHT! The Super 9 take the @MaskedSingerFOX stage at 8/7c! #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/SXIUGYuGrP — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) April 1, 2020

“We changed the format up to make three mini-seasons. So we have six singers in each mini-season: groups A, B and C. We start with six in a group and they get whittled down to three,” Pick-Ibarra explained at the time. “Then we go to the next group and the next and then we bring all the singers together so you have nine champions from the groups and they’ll compete against one another to the end. It helps the viewers when we have a cast as large as ours and it’s hard to track people’s stories and personalities if you’re flip-flopping between 18 people from the get-to. It’s a way to let viewers know them in smaller groups, and by the time they come together, they have a handle on who each are over 19 episodes.”

Now that the competition has narrowed it down to the Super Nine, fans definitely won’t want to miss how all of the exciting action plays out.