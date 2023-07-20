Mark Cuban Has Perfect Wedding Gift in Mind for Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic

NBA superstar Luka Doncic proposed to his longtime girlfriend Anamaria Goltes earlier this month, and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is looking to get him something very special for his wedding gift. Brad Parker of The Score caught up with Cuban during the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas and asked him what he was going to get Doncic as a wedding gift.

"You know what, I've talked to my wife about that. I don't know yet," Cuban replaced. Parker then followed up by asking Cuban if he had to get him one thing, to which then Cuba said, "A championship." The only championship the Mavericks won was in 2011 when Dirk Nowitzki was leading the team. Now the Mavericks are hoping that Doncic can do the same thing despite the team missing the playoffs this past season.

One thing the Mavericks need to do is get Doncic more help. The 24-year-old has become one of the premiere players in the league, averaging 32.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and eight assists per game. In his short career, Doncic has been named to the All-Star Team four times, the All-NBA First Team four times and was named Rookie of the Year in 2019. Doncic did lead the Mavericks to the Western Conference finals during the 2021-22 season, but the team lost to the eventual champion Golden State Warriors in five games.

One gift Cuban gave to Doncic back in 2021 was a supermax contract extension worth $215 million. "I've seen when he first came in, the pressure that was on him and the way he dealt with it, how hard he worked," Cuban said at the time, per NBA.com. "How he recognized that it was always about the team winning and that was what was most important to him. That was always most important to me, whatever we could do to win."

Following the end of the 2022-23 season, Doncic revealed what needs to happen next for the Mavericks. "Something's got to change, for sure," Doncic said, per ESPN. "I mean, last year we went to Western Conference finals. We were having fun. I always talk about the chemistry we had. It was great. But something's got to change for sure."