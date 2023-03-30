'Shark Tank': Mark Cuban Net Worth Revealed After Decades of Investments

Mark Cuban is known for being on the ABC series Shark Tank and being the longtime owner of the Dallas Mavericks. But how much is a 64-year-old businessman worth? According to Forbes, Cuban has a net worth of #5.1 billion. His fortune started when he and fellow Indiana University alumnus Todd Wagner joined Audionet, which turned into Broadcast.com. Cuban and Wagner sold Broadcast.com to Yahoo for $5.7 billion in 1999.

Cuban went on to work with Wagner with other business ventures such as 2929 Entertainment which purchased Landmark Theatres in 2003. With the investment in 2929 Entertainment, Cuban also owns film distributor and production company Magnolia Pictures which specializes in independent and foreign movies. Other divisions of 2929 Entertainment are AXS TV, HDNet Movies and Rysher Entertainment. Additionally, Cuban assisted in multiple software and distributed networking industries such as IceRocket, RedSwoosh and Sharesleuth.com.

In January 2000, Cuban purchased a majority stake in the Mavericks for $285 million from H. Ross Perot Jr. During his time as the Mavericks owner, the team has team a lot of success as it has reached the playoffs 18 times, appeared in the NBA Finals twice and won the NBA Championship in 2011.

"There was nobody there. Nobody," Cuban said about Mavericks games before he bought the team while appearing on the Bloomberg Quicktake show How I Got Here with Chris Paul. "And I'm like, 'I can do a better job than this.' Then it hit me. 'Ding, ding, ding.' Now, I can afford this stuff!"

Since 2011, Cuban has been a "shark" investor on Shark Tank. During his time on the show, Cuban has agreed to invest in at least 85 deals for a total of $20 million invested. Some of the companies he invested in are Ten Thirty One Productions, Rugged Maniac and BeatBox Beverages.

In an interview with PEOPLE in October 2022, Cuban talked about his future on Shark Tank. "I committed to come back for season 15 next year," he said. "But after that, you know, I don't know yet. And it's not cause I don't love the show. I absolutely love the show. "I love what it represents. I love that kids watch it. And now we have entrepreneurs coming on that started watching when they were 12, 13, 14 years old."