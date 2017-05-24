Watch: Mariska Hargitay Promises ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Finale Is ‘Absolutely Frightening’

It’s already the season finale of the 19th season of Law & Order: SVU and we can’t handle it.

“I’ve got to tell you, it’s so good,” said Mariska Hargitay, series star and executive producer. The actress revealed the dish to E! News at her Joyful Heart Foundation gala.

The two-hour finale kicks off with “American Dream,” an episode about a hate crime against a Muslim family that ends with the death of their daughter. A witness is deported and charges against the suspect are dropped, leading to tensions between communities.

In “Sanctuary,” the fallout from the release continues and Olivia Benson and Rafael Barba are caught between two families who are seeking justice.

“It’s compelling, it’s absolutely frightening,” Hargitay said. “It’s a rough episode and I am so incredibly proud of it.”

Peter Scanavino, aka Detective Carisi, echoed Hargitay’s words, calling the episode “gruesome.”

“There’s a lot of frustration in terms of trying to do what’s right…It’s just two hours, just settle in and say, ‘That’s going to be the night,’ and just watch,” he said.

The finale kicks off tonight at 9 p.m. and continues through 10 p.m.