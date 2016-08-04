Margot Robbie's TikTok Lookalike Stuns Social Media

Celebrity lookalikes are fairly common these days, but a new Margot Robbie doppelganger over on TikTok is stunning social media users with how much she resembles the Suicide Squad star. Anastasyia Prichinina is a model who runs the TikTok account @russian_harley_official, and posts videos of herself cosplaying as the actress and her DC Comics film character, Harley Quinn. It doesn't take long, scrolling through her clips, to realize that Prichinina bears a striking similarity to Robbie.

"You are literally the exact doppelganger of Margot Robbie," one user commented on a video. Someone else added, "SO YOU'RE NOT MARGOT ROBBIE???" It's not just Robbie's movie role that Prichinina cosplays, as she has also dressed up as Emma Stone's Cruella de Vil and Angelina Jolie's Maleficent. She is also occasionally joined by Kate Shumskaya, a friend who cosplays as Black Widow's Natasha Romanoff, due to her strong resemblance to Scarlett Johansson. Scroll down to see some clips and read what people are saying on social media!