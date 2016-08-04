Margot Robbie's TikTok Lookalike Stuns Social Media
Celebrity lookalikes are fairly common these days, but a new Margot Robbie doppelganger over on TikTok is stunning social media users with how much she resembles the Suicide Squad star. Anastasyia Prichinina is a model who runs the TikTok account @russian_harley_official, and posts videos of herself cosplaying as the actress and her DC Comics film character, Harley Quinn. It doesn't take long, scrolling through her clips, to realize that Prichinina bears a striking similarity to Robbie.
"You are literally the exact doppelganger of Margot Robbie," one user commented on a video. Someone else added, "SO YOU'RE NOT MARGOT ROBBIE???" It's not just Robbie's movie role that Prichinina cosplays, as she has also dressed up as Emma Stone's Cruella de Vil and Angelina Jolie's Maleficent. She is also occasionally joined by Kate Shumskaya, a friend who cosplays as Black Widow's Natasha Romanoff, due to her strong resemblance to Scarlett Johansson. Scroll down to see some clips and read what people are saying on social media!
View this post on Instagram
"Lately, I've been often compared to Margot Robbie and the Harley Quinn character," Prichinina wrote in a video of Robbie's Harley morphing into Prichinina's face. "Warning! This revealing video will finally reveal the mystery of who I really look like," she added. "Watch to the end. This program never lies."prevnext
View this post on Instagram
"You are lost sister of Margot Robbie!" one Instagram user exclaimed. They went on to tag Robbie in the comment and added, "We found your sister come get her!"prevnext
View this post on Instagram
"Better than the original," one Instagram user commented on a video of Prichinina and Shumskaya cosplaying as Harley and Black Widow together.prevnext
View this post on Instagram
"It’s crazy how you look so much like Margot Robbie," a fan wrote on one of Prichinina's posts.prevnext
View this post on Instagram
Tagging Robbie in a comment, one follower as "Is that your clone?" Someone else added, "You’re so freaking beautiful," on the same post.prevnext
View this post on Instagram
One follower noted that they think Prichinina looks like e a blend of Robbie, Mila Kunis, and Emma Stone.prevnext
Slide 7
View this post on Instagram
Finally, one last fan commented on a post and wrote that Prichinina is "literally" Robbie's "doppelganger."prev