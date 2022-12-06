Margot Robbie Reveals She Snuck in Unscripted Brad Pitt Kiss in 'Babylon' Scene

Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt already made two movies together where the two did not kiss, and she was not about to make another one. While working on the new Hollywood epic Babylon, Robbie snuck in an unscripted kiss with her Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star. In a new interview with E! News, Robbie said the kiss was improvised on the spot.

"That wasn't in the script," Robbie said. "But I thought, 'When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I'm just gonna go for it.'" She called the kiss scene "just great" and recalled convincing director Damien Chazelle that her character Nellie would have kissed Pitt's Jack Conrad at that moment.

"I said, 'Damien, I think Nellie would just go up and kiss Jack,'" Robbie recalled. "And Damien was like, 'Well, she could-wait, hold on. You just wanna kiss Brad Pitt.' And I was like, 'Oh, so sue me. This opportunity might never come up again.' And he was like, 'It does work for the character,' and I was like, 'I think so.'"

After one successful take, Robbie thought that was her only opportunity to kiss Pitt. However, Chazelle asked for a second take with Robbie kissing Pitt again. "He was like, 'No, do it again. That really works.' I was like, 'Oh, great,'" Robbie said. She revealed that she also kissed co-star Katherine Waterston, but she was not sure if that made the film's final cut.

Babylon is a three-hour epic from Chazelle, who won an Oscar for La La Land and directed the Neil Armstrong biopic First Man. The movie is set during the late 1920s when Hollywood was shifting from silent movies to talkies. Robbie stars as Nellie, an aspiring actress, while Diego Calva stars as a film assistant breaking into the business. Pitt's Jack Conrad is an experienced actor. Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, Tobey Maguire, Max Minghella, Samara Weaving, and Oliva Wilde also star.

Pitt and Robbie previously worked together in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which earned Pitt an Oscar. Robbie also had a cameo in Adam McKay's The Big Short, which starred Pitt in a lead role. Audiences will finally get to see them share a kiss when Babylon opens on Dec. 23. Robbie also starred in Amsterdam this year and will be seen in next year's Barbie.