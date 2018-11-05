‘Manifest’ Tackles Search for Missing Passengers, Government Conspiracy in Monday Night’s Episode

Manifest is back this week with even more mysteries, as Michaela and Ben go searching for the 11 missing passengers.

A teaser for the upcoming episode of Manifest features Ben (Josh Dallas) and Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) going through the manifest from Montego Air Flight 828 together, noting the missing passengers. Michaela has an odd theory about why they are all gone, and Ben seems to agree.

“I think the government made them disappear,” she says.

Meanwhile, the teaser shows Cal (Jack Messina) in incredible pain, suffering from an unknown illness. To Ben, this is yet another connection.

“Help, they’re hurting me,” Cal cries.

“Cal’s fever has something to do with all the passengers that disappeared,” Ben says frantically. “We’ve got to find them.”

The short video also shows Michaela discretely snapping photos, apparently drawing the attention of government agents. She and Jared (J.R. Ramirez) seem to come face to face with at least one heavily armed man clad in head-to-toe black SWAT gear.

“Why did we just find a government black site?” Jared asks angrily.

Later, Ben throws photos onto NSA Director Vance (Daryl Edwards)’s desk, apparently confident enough to accuse him.

“You took those people,” he declares. “Whatever you’re doing to them is killing my son.”

“Whatever is going on is a danger to all of us,” Michaela echoes, “especially Cal.”

The last major shot of the teaser shows Cal awakening suddenly and staring into his father’s face.

“Help,” he says urgently. It sounds like Cal is cut off here, meaning he could reveal a specific name in that line. To find out, fans will just have to tune in on Monday night.

Manifest has captured the imaginations of many this year as one of the break-out dramas of the fall. The series has been widely compared to Lost for obvious reasons, as it concerns a mystery taking place on an airplane. The show follows passengers of a flight that seemed normal at the time. However, when it landed they found that five years at passed on the ground, while they had experienced only a few hours in the air.

The show was off last week as NBC aired a special called A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway in its place. The special looked back on the history of the musical Wicked, and featured performances from several prominent singers and performers. Unfortunately for fans of Manifest, this meant a drawn out wait, which is now finally over.



Manifest airs on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.