‘Manifest’ and ‘CSI: Vegas’ Stars May Return After NBC Cancels New Series Pilot

Manifest actor Matt Long and All Rise star Marg Helgenberger are now both free to return to their shows –– or work on new ones –– after NBC decided to pull the plug on its new drama pilot, Getaway. Manifest and All Rise were both picked up for 20-episode orders on Netflix and OWN. Though, Helgenberger might not make any returns to the show since she’s been added to the latest addition in the CSI franchise, CSI: Vegas. NBC’s other new drama, Dangerous Moms, is still in the works.

Deadline reports Long should be making his way back to Manifest, rejoining the cast as a series regular for the final season. “I will be back for some of it, we’re just trying to find out the maximum I can do,” Long said backstage at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards last month, even though he was still attached to Getaway at the time. “After (Manifest) was canceled, it was heartbreaking. But then we got picked up by Netflix, it’s so much more than we ever could’ve dreamed of. I can’t wait to get back to it and see everybody and be part of the story again.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Helgenberger is the only All Rise cast member not returning for Season 3, which will premiere on OWN with streaming options on Hulu and HBO Max, due to her contractual obligations for Getaway. Of course, the option for herself and others to appear on the show was left subject to availability.

Getaway’s story centered on a couple whose island destination wedding turns to catastrophic when a team of criminals take over the island, turning all of its visitors into hostages. Led by a female Army vet, the group goes well past their comfort zones, going to the ultimate extreme lengths in order to survive. JJ Bailey and Moira Kirland penned the script and were attached as executive producers on the project. Long and Helgenberger were joined by Jasmine Mathews and E.J. Bonilla in the pilot episode, which was executive produced by John Davis and John Fox for Universal TV.