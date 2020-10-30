'Manhunt: Deadly Games' Finds Serial Bomber Eric Rudolph Planning Counterattack in Exclusive Clip

✖

Things have been heating up on Manhunt: Deadly Games, and a new exclusive clip from Saturday's episode reveals serial bomber Eric Rudolph is planning a counterattack on the FBI. In the clip, Rudolph (Jack Huston) meets with militia leader Big John Gray (Brad William Henke) in the woods. Gray brings Rudolph a backpack full of supplies and reaffirms his support for Rudolph's crusade against the federal government.

Rudolph then shares his plan to shoot down an FBI helicopter flying over the woods, trying to locate Rudolph. However, this doesn't really sit well with Gray, who makes it clear that a counterattack of that magnitude would bring a lot of danger to his family. Gray, very directly, lets Rudolph know that he is not prepared to put his family in harm's way. The tense new episode of Manhunt: Deadly Games airs on Halloween night, Oct. 31, at 8 p.m. ET, on CBS.

Manhunt is a scripted true-crime anthology series that focuses on complex criminal suspect manhunts on U.S. soil. The first season aired on the Discovery Channel, recounted a fictionalized version of the FBI's hunt for Ted Kaczynski, known more commonly as the Unabomber. The show was subsequently picked up by Charter Communications, for its Spectrum cable service.

Manhunt: Deadly Games takes a look at the bombing of the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia. It follows the allegations against security guard Richard Jewell, who was first to find the bomb and later accused of possibly being the perpetrator, and Rudolph's story, who was the actual bomber. The new season first begin airing on Spectrum in January, and is now being aired by CBS. Subscribers of CBS All-Access can stream recent episodes of the show as well.

In addition to Huston and Henke, Manhunt: Deadly Games also stars Cameron Britton as Jewell, Gethin Anthony as FBI Agent Jack Brennan, Carla Gugino as Kathy Scruggs, Arliss Howard as ATF Agent Earl Embry, Kelly Jenrette as FBI Agent Stacey Knox and Judith Light as Bobi Jewell. Other guest and supporting stars include Roxanne Hart, Jay O. Sanders, Corey Maher, Mark Borkowski, Mark Jeffrey Miller, Greg Dehm and Dihlon McManne. For those wanting to catch up on Season 1 of Manhunt, it is currently available on Netflix.

