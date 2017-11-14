‘Man With a Plan’ Returns to CBS Monday Night

CBS is bringing back Man With A Plan tonight. The season two premiere airs at 8:30 p.m. ET, following Kevin Can Wait.

Man With A Plan stars former Friends and Episodes actor Matt LeBlanc as Adam Burns, a stay-at-home dad in Pittsburgh who has learned that raising kids isn’t easy. Liza Snyder plays his wife, Andi, who has recently returned to work. Grace Kaugman, Hala Finley and Matthew McCann play their three children.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the season premiere, “The Silver Fox,” Victoria Justice joins the show as Sophia, a young babysitter Andi hires to watch their kids. Sophia tells Adam she has the hots for him.

Man With A Plan was originally supposed to air on CBS as a midseason replacement, but the eye network needed LeBlanc for an early rescue. Freshman sitcom Me, Myself & I was pulled from the schedule after low ratings for its first episodes.

Last week, CBS aired a repeat of The Big Bang Theory at 8:30 p.m., with Superior Donuts taking the 9:00 p.m. slot. 9JKL, another low-rated freshman sitcom, airs at 9:30 p.m.

Kevin Can Wait airs at 8:00 p.m. to start the night, with Scorpion closing things out at 10:00 p.m. ET.

The first season of Man With A Plan included 22 episodes. It averaged 6.3 million viewers and a 1.24 18-49 rating, according to TVSeriesFinale.

Photo Credit: CBS/ Monty Brinton