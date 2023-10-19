Fox TV Host Arrested After Allegedly Harassing Ex With Cruel Messages

McLaughlin, who hosts a popular show on Fox in Nashville, is accused of sending harassing messages to her ex-boyfriend as well as derogatory remarks about his disabled son.

Nashville-based Fox TV host Alana McLaughlin has been arrested after she allegedly sent her ex-boyfriend threatening text messages. McLaughlin, the host of Perspectives with Alana McLaughlin on Fox17, was taken into police custody on Friday, Oct. 6 and charged with harassment, according to Scoop Nashville.

The alleged harassment began after McLaughlin's ex-boyfriend, Johnathon Davis, ended their relationship just after 6 a.m. local time on Monday, Sept. 11 after feeling they were no longer compatible. Despite the break up, and after being told to cease all communications with Davis, McLaughlin continued to text and contact her ex. When Davis blocked her phone number, the TV presenter, 21, is said to have begun using CashApp and other forms of social media to harass and threaten not only Davis, but also make derogatory remarks about his disabled juvenile son.

According to screenshots shared by Scoop Nashville, McLaughlin would send Davis $1 through Cashapp with harassing messages, including one that read, "f- you, yo people and f- THAT BABY TOO," and "you cryin' yet, b-?" In another message, McLaughlin wrote, "come to my house and you getting beat on. Think wisely, punk a b-." The message was followed up with another reading, "put all this energy into a career you f-ing bum, lol. You 30 with no custody, no car, no hairline you just a waste of space." In another, McLaughlin reportedly wrote, "leave while you ahead scary b-." McLaughlin also allegedly wrote several derogatory messages regarding Davis' son, including one that read, "go take care of that deaf a- baby."

Amid the alleged harassment, a summons was issued for McLaughlin's arrest, and she was taken into police custody on Oct. 6. McLaughlin was booked into the Metro Nashville Jail that same day and charged with harassment. The TV host has not publicly commented on her arrest or the allegations against her.

McLaughlin is the host of Nashville's Perspectives with Alana McLaughlin, which airs on Fox17. The show features "local power brokers, mentors and movers-and-shakers, discussing a wide array of topics that are of concern to Nashville, all Tennesseans, and those who just want to hear unique perspectives." Although McLaughlin has not addressed the charges against her, she has been active on social media, with her most recent Instagram post coming Wednesday when she shared a series of selfies with a fire emoji caption.