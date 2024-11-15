High-Ranking TV Execs Axed Amid CW Layoffs

The CW Network has implemented significant staff reductions, with approximately 35 employees affected across publicity and program development departments. Among those departing are senior executives Liz Wise Lyall, SVP of Scripted Programming, and Betsy Slenzak, VP of Unscripted Programming, Deadline reports.

Network President Brad Schwartz addressed the restructuring in a staff memo: “Today we had to make one of the hardest decisions a company can make—eliminating a number of positions. Saying goodbye to talented friends and colleagues is painful and deeply personal, and I know that each of these individuals has been a vital part of who we are. We are making these changes not because they are easy, but because we believe they are necessary to build a stronger future for The CW,” per Variety.

Wise Lyall’s departure concludes a 14-year tenure at the network, where she supervised current programming and development, including international co-productions such as the recent ITV co-production Joan. Since joining from Lifetime in 2010, she oversaw series such as Riverdale, The Flash, Arrow, and The 100. She assumed responsibility for both current and development operations last year.

Slenzak, who joined from NBCUniversal in 2023, reported to Head of Unscripted Programming Heather Olander. Her role encompassed development and current teams for reality series, events, and specials. Previously, she served as VP of Entertainment Unscripted Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, managing reality competition, talent competition, and game show formats across NBC, Bravo, E!, USA Network, and Peacock, per the outlet.

The restructuring follows recent leadership changes, including the departure of network president Dennis Miller, who exited his role in October despite a contract extension through 2027. Miller had led the network since the fall of 2022 when Nexstar appointed him alongside Schwartz as president of entertainment. Schwartz assumed Miller’s responsibilities when Miller shifted to an advisory role on Oct. 31.

Nexstar Chief Communications Officer Gary Weitman explained the company’s position, Variety reports: “The CW continues to streamline and simplify the organization as we continue to transform the network to reach a broader audience, achieve profitability and position the business for long-term success. Saying goodbye to valued colleagues is not something we take lightly, and we intend to conduct this process thoughtfully. We also are committed to managing through this period of unprecedented change in the media industry to build a business that will thrive.”

In recent financial reports, Nexstar revealed The CW reduced its losses by $36 million during the third quarter of 2024, with total losses reaching $119 million year-to-date. CEO Perry Sook highlighted programming successes per the outlet: “During the quarter, we made further progress on our strategy for The CW, reducing operating losses by $36 million year-over-year and by $119 million year-to-date. We debuted NASCAR Xfinity Series racing in September and WWE NXT wrestling in October on The CW broadcast network to double-digit percentage increases both in total audience and in adults 18-49 versus previous viewership on cable.” Recent NASCAR Xfinity race ratings demonstrated a 17% increase from the previous year’s championship, attracting over 1.1 million viewers.

Looking ahead, Schwartz outlined the network’s direction: “We are moving forward into 2025 with more live sports than ever, including the NASCAR Xfinity series, WWE NXT, PAC-12 Football, ACC Football and Basketball, and more. We’re producing exciting new game shows like Scrabble and Trivial Pursuit, unscripted hits like Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Police 24/7, and returning scripted favorites like Sullivan’s Crossing, Wild Cards, and All American.”

The network chief referenced media executive Peter Chernin’s philosophy: “The only jobs worth taking are the ones where you get to start something or the ones where you get to fix something,” adding that they’ve “worked tirelessly over the past two years to evolve and reimagine The CW, against both tough competition and incredible change in our industry. It’s hard to believe everything we’ve accomplished in such a short amount of time. The journey has been challenging and meaningful, and there is still lots of work to do.” Nexstar acquired majority ownership of The CW from former parent companies Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount in 2022.