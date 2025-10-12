Major Showtime Show Ending After 4 Seasons

A major Showtime show is officially ending.

Deadline reports that the upcoming fourth season of Yellowjackets will be the last.

Showtime renewed the psychological drama for Season 4 in May, just a month after the Season 3 finale. Despite the assumption that Yellowjackets would be ending after five seasons, creators and executive producers Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson were reportedly inspired by Succession’s strong ending after four seasons.

Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

“After three incredible seasons, and great consideration, we’re excited to announce that we will be bringing the story of Yellowjackets to its twisted conclusion in this fourth and final season,” they wrote on social media. “We’ve always known there would come a point when the story would tell us it wants to end, and it’s our belief that our job — our responsibility — is to listen.”

“Telling this emotional, wild, and deeply human story has been a profoundly meaningful experience and a true honor for us, and we’re so very grateful to the brilliant cast, crew and writers who have bravely gone on the journey with us to bring it to life,” the duo continued. “Most of all, we want to thank the fans who have stuck with us through every moment, mystery and meal — the Hive is nothing without you! We can’t wait to share the final chapter with you and hope you find it…delicious.”

Photo Credit: Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

Premiering in 2021, Yellowjackets follows a group of teenagers who strive to survive in the wilderness after their plane crashes, and how they’re piecing their lives back together 25 years later after returning to civilization. Season 3 was the show’s most-watched season. The current ensemble cast includes Melanie Lynskey, Sophie Nélisse, Tawny Cypress, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Christina Ricci, Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, and Sarah Desjardins.

The Season 4 writers’ room is reportedly open, with production set to begin in 2026. The fourth and final season is also eyeing to premiere on Paramount+ with Showtime later that year. Lyle and Nickerson, who have an idea about the grand finale, will continue to serve as showrunners and executive producers. Additional information surrounding Season 4 should be released in the coming months, especially once production kicks off next year. For now, fans can watch the first three seasons of Yellowjackets now on Paramount+ with Showtime.