A New 'Fairly OddParents' Series Is in the Works With Original Voice Actors Returning

Fairly OddParents fans will be excited to learn that a brand new series is in the works, and some of the show's original voice actors are returning. Variety reports that Nickelodeon has ordered Fairly OddParents: A New Wish, which will debut sometime this spring. Maybe most excitingly, Susanne Blakeslee and Daran Harris are coming back to voice Wanda and Cosmo, respectively.

Interestingly, the show will not feature 10-year-old Timmy Turner, who was one of the main characters in the series for years. Instead, Ashleigh Crystal Hairston will voice the new main character: Hazel Wells. "In Fairly OddParents: A New Wish, ten-year-old Hazel Wells has just moved to the big city of Dimmadelphia because of her dad's new job," the official description of the series states. "On top of being in an unfamiliar environment, it's the first time she's been without her brother, Antony, who's just left for college, leaving her lonely and unsure of herself."

"All that changes when the pink-and-green-haired neighbors next door reveal that they are no ordinary neighbors…they're Cosmo and Wanda, fairy godparents," the description adds. "And they're coming out of retirement to make all of Hazel's wishes come true."

The Fairly OddParents originated from shorts on another Nickelodeon show, Oh Yeah! Cartoons. The shorts grew to be very popular, prompting the network to order a half-hour series, which debuted on March 30, 2001. The original run of The Fairly OddParents lasted for five seasons — a total of 80 episodes — and ended on November 25, 2006.

]It was later revived in 2008. The show ran for another 10 years, ending again in February 2018. Notably, The Fairly OddParents is Nickelodeon's second longest-running animated show, behind SpongeBob SquarePants (1999-present).