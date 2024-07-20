Veteran news anchor Sharyn Ghidella has been abruptly dismissed from her long-standing position at Channel 7, marking the end of a 17-year tenure with the network. The unexpected termination, part of a larger restructuring effort by Seven West Media, has sent ripples through the Australian media landscape and prompted an outpouring of support for the respected journalist.

Ghidella, who has been a familiar face on Queensland television screens for nearly two decades, disclosed the news of her departure in a July 11 Facebook post. The 58-year-old anchor revealed that her firing came as a surprise, occurring while she was at a hair salon preparing for what she assumed would be another day on air.

"When you've dedicated as many years to television as I have, you're always braced for that metaphorical tap on the shoulder," Ghidella wrote. "After 38 years in the industry, that moment finally arrived for me. It wasn't the conclusion I had envisioned for my time at Channel Seven. I was actually at the hairdresser's, readying myself for work, when I received the call informing me that my 17-year journey with the network had come to an end."

The newscaster's dismissal is part of a broader cost-cutting initiative by Seven West Media, which aims to reduce its workforce by 150 employees across its national bureaus, reported Daily Mail. This drastic measure comes in response to a significant decline in free-to-air television viewership and advertising revenue, reflecting the challenges faced by traditional media outlets in an increasingly digital landscape.

Ghidella didn't mince words about the recent atmosphere at the network. She described the past few weeks as a "miserable affair," with numerous talented and loyal staff members being shown the door in what she characterized as a painfully drawn-out process.

"It's been heartbreaking to witness," Ghidella stated. "These individuals are some of the most skilled content creators in the business. They're good people, and watching their departures has been truly distressing."

The news anchor also took aim at Channel 7's recent rebranding efforts for its news programming, which include the introduction of comedy segments and astrological reports. Ghidella made it clear that she disapproved of this new direction, stating, "I'm not one who believes evening news should be served with a side of humor and horoscopes. So, in all honesty, it's an appropriate time for me to exit."

Ghidella's dismissal has sparked an outpouring of support from colleagues, industry peers, and public figures. Journalist Tracey Spicer expressed her dismay at the situation, writing, "We're devastated to learn that after years of loyal, professional service, you've been treated in this manner." Melissa Hoyer, another journalist, praised Ghidella's consistency and credibility throughout her career. "When I met you many many years ago you have never, ever changed since then. As a journalist – steadfast, credible and authentic. As a person – compassionate, interested and interesting.

'It is a tragedy that so many people with strong experience, mentor and who stayed totally relevant are 'moved on.' Pointless. Good luck with the next chapter SG. Sending love," she said, via Daily Mail.

Even Queensland Deputy Premier Cameron Dick weighed in, thanking Ghidella for her service and expressing sadness at her departure. "You've been a familiar and comforting face for so many Queenslanders. Thank you Sharyn. Very sad to see you go."

In her farewell message, Ghidella took the opportunity to reflect on her extensive career in television, which spans nearly four decades. She expressed gratitude for her experiences and the relationships she's built along the way, from her early days at regional stations to her time with major networks.

"From NQTV in Cairns and Townsville, to Channel 10 in Brisbane, National Nine News in Sydney, and my various roles at Channel Seven, I've cherished every moment," Ghidella wrote. "I couldn't have asked for more from my career."

The anchor also took time to acknowledge the countless individuals who have contributed to her success over the years. From news directors and producers to camera operators and makeup artists, Ghidella spoke of the collaborative nature of television production and expressed her deep appreciation for her colleagues.

Ghidella also addressed the viewers who have welcomed her into their homes night after night. "You'll never fully understand how much your kindness and support has meant to me," she wrote. "It's been an incredible privilege to deliver the day's news to you. Please know that I've read every card, every letter, every email, and appreciated every gift you've sent my way."

As news of Ghidella's departure spread, her long-time co-anchor, Max Futcher, delivered an emotional tribute during the evening news broadcast. Speaking directly to viewers, Futcher praised Ghidella's professionalism, accomplishments, and the mentorship she provided to colleagues over the years.

"Sharyn leaves with our utmost respect, admiration, and best wishes for an incredible future," Futcher said. "We love you, Shaz."

Looking ahead, Ghidella expressed hope for new opportunities, whether in television or other ventures. She said in her social media post that she plans to spend time with family and friends while exploring her next career move. "I'm now off to spend some quality time with my beautiful family and friends... and to find a new job, whether it be in TV or a new venture, with the same enthusiasm and promise as when I started in the industry 4 decades ago."