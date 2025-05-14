Major NBC Star Breaks Silence After Network Cancels His Show

George Lopez is “forever grateful and thankful” for his Lopez vs. Lopez family following his NBC show’s cancellation.

The comedian, 64, took to Instagram to react on May 9 after news broke that the sitcom he co-created and starred in with his daughter, Mayan Lopez, had hit the chopping block at NBC.

Reposting a video featuring Mayan’s response to the news, George wrote, “We will definitely put something out officially… for now. I would really love to thank all of you who have showed us so much love and support for the past three seasons.”

“This wasn’t just a show, it was and is our lives,” he continued. “We created a family. We created jobs for RAZA, there is so much more that goes on behind the scenes and I am forever grateful and thankful for every single member of our #LopezVSLopez familia.”

Mayan’s reaction was a bit simpler in her initial TikTok response. The video included the text overlay, “when NBC cancels your show after 3 seasons,” and featured the 29-year-old lip synching the trending TikTok sound “that was pretty f—king rude.”

Mayan added in the caption, “So grateful to have created a show from a freaking tik tok that was network for three years… thank you NBC and my cast and crew but right now it’s time for tequila and tears… one dream done and now it’s the next one.”

She later expanded her reaction in an Instagram Story video, calling the three seasons of Lopez vs. Lopez “a beautiful experience” and admitting she was treating its cancellation “like a death” and “grieving.”

(Photo by: Nicole Weingart/NBC)

Mayan said that she was looking to have the show picked up outside of NBC. “This show was my baby and it took so much out of me personally and professionally being, starring and producing and writing on it,” she said. “I’ve done a lot, and I think the next thing I do won’t be a version of myself, so it won’t take so much out of me. But I’m going to do it all. I’m not worried, it’s just going to be when, you know. The industry’s in a weird place right now, but I’m going to do what I can.”

Even if February’s Season 3 finale marked the end of the series, Mayan assured, “This is just my first show, this is not my last show. I will write movies, I will write TV shows … My dad and I are already talking about working with each other again.” She concluded that she will “continue to be a champion for Latino representation, especially with everything going on right now in our country,” adding, “We are not going to be erased and I hold the pen to make sure we never do.”