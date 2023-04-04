'Grey's Anatomy's Kelly McCreary Reveals Why She's Leaving Show After 9 Years

Kelly McCreary is preparing to say goodbye to Maggie Pierce. After nine years and 200 episodes, McCreary is set to exit Grey's Anatomy on April 13, the actress telling Entertainment Tonight that her decision to depart the long-running ABC medical drama was "creative" a decision.

Opening up about her upcoming departure – the Grey's star is set to return to the series briefly for the Season 19 finale, which will also see the return of Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey, Maggie's half-sister – McCreary noted that she has "lived with and loved Maggie Pierce for nine years. It's a long time." She went on to reveal that her decision to exit the series was a "largely creative" decision, explaining that "at the beginning of every season, I think about Maggie's origins and I think about how she's grown and how she's transformed."

"I always think about the fact that she is of Ellis Grey stock and she's got that hunger, that ambition. I always reflect on how that has transformed her and how that compares with the family she's created, the community that she's built," she continued. "It's about people coming there to grow up and move on."

McCreary first announced in mid-March that she would be departing the series, sharing in a statement, "after nine seasons, I am saying goodbye to Maggie Pierce and her Grey Sloan family." At the time, the actress did not provide a reason for her upcoming exit, but she added, "It has been a tremendous honor to be a part of such a legendary television institution as Grey's Anatomy" as she went on to thank creator/executive producer Shonda Rhimes, executive producer/showrunner Krista Vernoff, ABC, and the "incredible fans" for their support over the years. She continued, "Playing Maggie Pierce has been one of the true joys of my life, and I leave with profound gratitude for every step of this journey. I am excited for this next chapter, and what the future holds."

Although details of McCreary's farewell episode haven't been disclosed just yet, the actress told ET that it will "be super fun for one thing. It's going to be joyful and really, really fun." McCreary did admit that there will be "some tears. There are gonna be tears. I'll be sad, but I can't help but just be really full of gratitude for the whole experience and the family and the community that I built along the way. It's life-changing and there is more ahead and I'm grateful for that too."

McCreary first joined Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital as Maggie, head of the hospital's cardiothoracic surgery, at the end of Season 10. She returned to the drama in Season 11 as a recurring character before being promoted to a series regular. Her farewell episode is set to air on April 13, with McCreary then returning for the Season 19 finale. She teased to ET that while she is exiting her role as a series regular, there is still plenty of opportunity for Maggie to make irregular appearances on the show, sharing, "It will be nice to come back and revisit. She's still part of the Grey's family, so hopefully the door will be open."