Major Fox Show Officially Gets Reboot at Hulu With a Whole New Cast

The Prison Break reboot is officially a go.

As previously reported in March, the series comes from Mayans M.C. creator Elgin James, who will serve as head writer and showrunner. The series will star Emily Browning (Class of ’07), Lukas Gage (The White Lotus), Drake Rodger (The Winchesters), Clayton Cardenas (also Mayans M.C.), and Georgie Flores (CSI: NY).

The series will take place in the same universe as the original series, but will not feature any of the same characters. The official synopsis reads: “An ex-soldier turned corrections officer (Browning) takes a job at one of the deadliest prisons in America to prove just how far she’ll go for someone she loves.”

As mentioned, no characters from the first Prison Break will appear in the reboot. Dominic Purcell, who played original series protagonist Lincoln Burrows, was very blunt about not reappearing in the reboot in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“I mean I get it, it was a sick show, but I’ve really moved on. It’s not happening,” he said in the post’s caption.

“The excitement of the possibilities for me are far greater than the past. I’ve done it ladies and gents,” he continued. “I’m doing what I wanna do, not what people think I should do, nor what I can do with my eyes closed that’s a boring way moving forward professionally and in life I believe. Uncertainty is far more appealing.”

Prison Break was very popular when it debuted on FOX in 2005 and remained popular all the way through its run, which concluded with the 2009 television movie The Final Break. The series was already rebooted once in 2017 with FOX’s Prison Break: Resurrection, which failed to reach the same level of popularity as the original.