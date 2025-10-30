Major CBS Show Will Be Overhauled After 28 Years

The Saturday edition of CBS Mornings is set for a major overhaul as sweeping cuts hit CBS News on Wednesday as part of the aftermath of Skydance’s August merger with Paramount.

The 28-year-old show is reportedly set for a revamp, with co-anchors Michelle Miller, Dana Jacobson and executive producer Brian Applegate on their way out, according to The Hollywood Reporter‘s source.

It’s unclear how the show will be impacted for this coming Saturday, but a new format and staffing merger with the weekday edition of the show are reportedly on the way.

CBS News’ new editor-in-chief Bari Weiss and president Tom Cibrowski reportedly determined that the show was “too expensive” as massive layoffs hit Paramount this week.

Other changes coming to CBS News include the closing of the network’s Johannesburg, South Africa bureau, and the cancellation of CBS Mornings Plus and CBS Evening News Plus, the streaming spinoffs of CBS News’ mainstay programs.

CBS Morning Plus is anchored by Tony Dokoupil and Adriana Diaz, and CBS Evening News Plus is led by John Dickerson, who announced earlier this week that he would be leaving CBS News at the end of the year.

“At the end of this year, I will leave CBS, sixteen years after I sat in as Face the Nation anchor for the first time,” he wrote on Instagram Monday. “I am extremely grateful for all that CBS gave me— the work, the audience’s attention and the honor of being a part of the network’s history— and I am grateful for my dear colleagues who’ve made me a better journalist and a better human. I will miss you.”

Paramount CEO David Ellison reportedly told staff Wednesday that the cuts were being made to address “redundancies” in the organization to set the company up for “long-term success.

“In some areas, we are addressing redundancies that have emerged across the organization. In others, we are phasing out roles that are no longer aligned with our evolving priorities and the new structure designed to strengthen our focus on growth,” Ellison said, as per THR. “Ultimately, these steps are necessary to position Paramount for long-term success.”