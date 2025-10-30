Multiple CBS News Shows Canceled and Some Anchors Fired

CBS News is feeling the impact of Wednesday’s Paramount layoffs following Skydance’s merger with Paramount back in August.

Just weeks after Bari Weiss was hired as editor-in-chief, CBS Mornings Plus and CBS Evening News Plus, the streaming spinoffs of CBS News’ mainstay programs, are being canceled, a source told The Hollywood Reporter Wednesday.

CBS Morning Plus is anchored by Tony Dokoupil and Adriana Diaz, and CBS Evening News Plus is led by John Dickerson, who announced that he would be leaving CBS News at the end of the year earlier this week. Michelle Miller and Dana Jacobson, who co-anchor the Saturday edition of the morning show, will also be exiting the network as part of the cuts.

The Saturday edition of CBS Mornings will also be getting some major changes, including a new format and a staffing merger with the weekday edition of the show. CBS News will also close its Johannesburg, South Africa bureau, with the London bureau taking on the region.

“In some areas, we are addressing redundancies that have emerged across the organization. In others, we are phasing out roles that are no longer aligned with our evolving priorities and the new structure designed to strengthen our focus on growth,” Paramount CEO David Ellison told staff Wednesday, as per THR. “Ultimately, these steps are necessary to position Paramount for long-term success.”

Dickerson announced his exit from the network Monday, writing on Instagram, “At the end of this year, I will leave CBS, sixteen years after I sat in as Face the Nation anchor for the first time.”

He added, “I am extremely grateful for all that CBS gave me— the work, the audience’s attention and the honor of being a part of the network’s history— and I am grateful for my dear colleagues who’ve made me a better journalist and a better human. I will miss you.”