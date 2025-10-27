Major CBS News Anchor Is Leaving

Longtime CBS News anchor John Dickerson will be leaving the network at the end of the year, with the news coming just weeks after Bari Weiss’ hiring as editor-in-chief.

The CBS Evening News journalist, who co-anchors alongside Maurice Dubois, announced his exit Monday, revealing that he would be leaving the evening program at the end of 2025.

“Local news: At the end of this year, I will leave CBS, sixteen years after I sat in as Face the Nation anchor for the first time,” Dickerson wrote on Instagram. “I am extremely grateful for all that CBS gave me— the work, the audience’s attention and the honor of being a part of the network’s history— and I am grateful for my dear colleagues who’ve made me a better journalist and a better human. I will miss you.”

CBS News president Tom Cibrowski said in a statement that Dickerson had “decided to step away” from the network after nearly two decades.

“After 16 years at CBS News and contributing to every program here, John Dickerson has decided to step away at the end of the year. John epitomizes the very best of journalism,” Cibrowski’s statement read, as per The Hollywood Reporter. “He will co-anchor the CBS Evening News until the holidays, when he will say farewell. Until then, we’ll have plenty of time to thank him for his work here and honor his contributions to our success.”

Dickerson first appeared on Face the Nation as the moderator in 2009, and he would go on to serve as CBS News’ political director, a 60 Minutes contributor, and a CBS Mornings co-anchor throughout his career.

Earlier this year, Dickerson spoke out against his network after Paramount settled with President Donald Trump over a 60 Minutes interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris.

(Photo by Michele Crowe/CBS News via Getty Images)

“Paramount Global, the parent company of CBS News, settled a suit with President Trump today,” Dickerson said on CBS Evening News in July. “Journalists don’t like to report on themselves. Sometimes that’s false humility. Mostly, it’s a practical limitation. Reporters try to find order in chaos.”

He later said that it was “grace” to receive the trust of others, calling Paramount’s settlement with Trump a “new obstacle” in reporting the news accurately and in a trustworthy way.

“The obstacles to getting it right are many. The Paramount settlement poses a new obstacle. Can you hold power to account after paying it millions? Can an audience trust you when it thinks you’ve traded away that trust?” he asked. “The audience will decide that. Our job is to show up to honor what we witness on behalf of the people we witness it for. The network’s first heroes ran to rooftops during the bombing of London. Its current ones carry that same instinct.”