Maisie Williams Admits 'Game of Thrones' 'Definitely Fell Off at the End'

More than three years after it came to a controversial end, Maisie Williams is speaking out on Game of Thrones' final season. During a recent Twitch stream with her brother, James, the actress, who starred as Arya Stark throughout the HBO series' eight seasons, admitted that the show "definitely fell off" during its final seasons.

Williams confessed her true feelings about Season 8 after her brother asked what she thought about it. Williams responded by confessing, "it definitely fell off at the end," though she did not elaborate any further or say exactly what it was about the final seasons that she wasn't a fan of. Although Williams may see where some of the controversy surrounding those final episodes comes from, the actress had nothing but praise for the show as a whole, telling her brother and viewers, "but it started really strong."

"I was heartbroken when Ned [Stark, Arya's father] died, yet I knew it was coming. For the first time, I could really feel the story," she continued. "Honestly, it kinda popped off. I could never see it from the outside. So I could never say that and actually understand it. For the first time, it feels good to be proud of it. It was 10 years of my life."

While the first seven seasons of Game of Thrones had been met mostly by nothing but praise and fanfare from viewers, Season 8 proved to be far more controversial, with many believing that characters acted out of character and many upset with how the epic series concluded. The backlash was so strong that a Change.org petition was even launched in an effort to have the entire eighth season redone. That petition received more than 1.8 million signatures from those demanding that "the series deserves a final season that makes sense." The show's final episodes also sparked many of the stars to speak out, including author and franchise creator George R.R. Martin, who revealed that he was "out of the loop" on production for the final seasons. Williams, meanwhile, previously shared that she "wanted Arya to kill Cersei...I thought that's what Arya's drive has been." She added, "It's not a Game of Thrones ending for Arya, it's a happy ending. It gave me a place to take Arya that I never thought I'd go with her again."

While Game of Thrones' controversial conclusion angered many fans, one thing is apparent: it didn't turn them away from the franchise. The sequel series House of the Dragon, which premiered earlier this year, has shattered numerous records, with its debut season finale becoming HBO's biggest finale since Game of Thrones. Both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon are available for streaming on HBO Max.