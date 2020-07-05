✖

CBS' Magnum P.I. reboot is hoping to start production on its third season in August since Hawaii has not been a hot spot for the coronavirus. The state has seen some of the lowest coronavirus numbers with only 224 active cases and 19 deaths from coronavirus complications since the pandemic began. The new Magnum P.I. series features Jay Hernandez in the role made famous by Tom Selleck.

Earlier this week, Deadline reported that Magnum P.I. producers are looking to start shooting new episodes in mid-August since the series is shot on location in Hawaii. It has been more difficult for other Hollywood productions to set start dates for the new season since the rise in coronavirus cases in California and Georgia, as well as the slow reopening in New York, could make it difficult to begin filming before September. Some broadcast shows have looked at resuming production in Vancouver, British Columbia in July or August. Since Magnum is filmed in Hawaii, it could be the first U.S. show to resume filming in a U.S. state since the pandemic shut down production in March.

On Saturday, the Hawaii Department of Health reported only 24 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 999. There are 224 active cases and 19 deaths. In total, 118 Hawaii residents have been hospitalized, while 756 people were released from isolation, reports KITV. Hawaii requires visitors to quarantine for two weeks until Aug. 1, when tourism reopens. Visitors will also be given a choice not to quarantine if they have proof of a negative coronavirus test within 72 hours of departure.

The state health department reported 29 new cases on Friday, and five were linked to three gatherings. Health experts told KITV they were concerned that people are no longer taking the pandemic seriously in the state. "Both of my flights were at 100%, not an empty seat. Many people were taking their masks off during the flight or being very relaxed. The crowds in the airport, it was almost like there wasn't a pandemic going on," Dr. Scott Miscovich of Premier Medical Group Hawaii told the outlet.

The new Magnum P.I. launched in September 2018 and will start its first season as CBS' only Hawaii-set drama since the Hawaii Five-0 reboot ended earlier this year. Aside from Hernandez, the series stars Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Amy Hill and Tim Kang. The show has featured several Hawaii Five-0 characters during its run and included a crossover special with the older show in January. The executive producers include Peter M. Lenkov and Eric Guggenheim, who both worked on Hawaii Five-0.